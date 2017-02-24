Blues extend Berglund, consider Shattenkirk options

The St. Louis Blues announced Friday that they have signed center Patrik Berglund to a five-year, $19.25 million contract extension.
Berglund would have been an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, when his current three-year, $11.1 million deal expired.
Berglund’s 17 goals are second on the team this season and 16 of those have come in the previous 30 games. The Blues’ first-round pick in 2006 (25th overall) also ranks third with three game-winning goals.
In 615 NHL games, all with the Blues, the 28-year-old Berglund has 145 goals and 286 points. He also has 10 goals and 22 points in 49 career playoff contests.
Shattenkirk rumors
TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported Thursday that another potential unrestricted free agent, Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, has turned down at least two potential trades because he couldn’t come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension.
The NHL trade deadline is 2 p.m. March 1.
Shattenkirk isin the final year of a four-year, $17 million contract. His salary cap hit is $4.25 million.
Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong must decide whether to keep Shattenkirk for a potential playoff run and risk losing him after the season, similar to David Backes and Troy Brouwer last season, trade Shattenkirk or try to sign him to a long-term deal.
Shattenkirk ranks second on the Blues in scoring with 11 goals and 42 points in 60 games.
The Blues return to action Sunday with a 6:30 p.m. road game against the Chicago Blackhawks.
