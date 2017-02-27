Blues deal Kevin Shattenkirk to Washington Capitals

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery Pause

2:05 Balance Coffee & Tea owner talks about coffee and his new business

0:40 St. Clair County Board member sworn in

1:52 Edwardsville seniors lead Tigers to state

0:31 Silvey, Tigers headed to state

1:03 Student of the week Alex DiGiovanni

2:22 Freeburg Midgets pull out regional win over Waterloo

0:50 Wesclin celebrates basketball regional title

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.