Blues deal Kevin Shattenkirk to Washington Capitals

The St. Louis Blues have traded veteran defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk to the Washington Capitals, the Blues announced Monday.
The 28-year-old Shattenkirk was in the final year of a four-year, $17 million contract. He can become an unrestricted free agent July 1.
The Blues will receive a 2017 first-round pick, a conditional second-round pick and left winger Zach Sanford from Washington.
In a separate trade with the Capitals, the Blues acquired forward Brad Malone for goaltending prospect Pheonix Copley.
Shattenkirk was the Blues’ second-leading scorer this season with 11 goals and 42 points in 61 games. That includes seven goals and 20 points on the power play, where he was particularly effective.
In 471 NHL games, Shattenkirk has 66 goals and 284 points with the Blues and the Colorado Avalanche.
A 2007 first-round pick (14th overall) by Colorado, Shattenkirk joined the Blues in a Feb. 19, 2011 trade along with Chris Stewart and a draft pick. The Blues sent defenseman Erik Johnson and Jay McClement to Colorado in the deal along with a draft pick.
Sanford was the Capitals’ second-round pick in 2013, selected 61st overall. He had two goals and three points in 26 games with Washington this season and 11 goals and 16 points in 25 games with Hershey of the American Hockey League.
Malone, 27, has seven goals and 20 points in 52 games this season with the AHL’s Hershey Bears. In 176 NHL games, including with Carolina and Colorado, Malone has 13 goals, 30 points and 188 penalty minutes.
He can become an unrestricted free agent after this season.
