Blues pull the trigger on Shattenkirk deal. Did they get enough?

In the end, St. Louis Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong opted for the best deal he could get for potential free-agent defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.
In exchange for Shattenkirk, the Washington Capitals sent the Blues a 2017 first-round pick, a conditional second-round pick and left winger Zach Sanford on Monday.
“I’m not sure what tipped the scales,” said Brian MacLellan, the Capitals’ senior vice president and general manager. “If there was one guy we were going to pursue that would make our team better it was him. I wasn’t sure what the cost was going to be.
“I thought I had to pursue anything that could possibly make us better and made sense for the cost of it.”
The 28-year-old Shattenkirk was the Blues’ second-leading scorer this season with 11 goals and 42 points in 61 games. That total includes seven goals and 20 points on the power play.
In 471 NHL games, Shattenkirk has 66 goals and 284 points with the Blues and Colorado Avalanche.
Considered a rental player because of his stated desire to test the free-agent market, Shattenkirk reportedly attracted interest from several teams, including the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Blues (31-25-5, 67 points) entered Tuesday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers on a three-game losing streak and in the final Western Conference playoff spot as a wild-card team. The Blues are three points behind Calgary and two points ahead of Los Angeles.
According to published reports, the conditional second-round pick in 2019 will go to the Blues if the Capitals can re-sign Shattenkirk, if the Caps reach the Eastern Conference final and also if Shattenkirk plays in at least 50 percent of Washington’s games.
After the Blues let forwards David Backes and Troy Brouwer leave via free agency last summer without receiving any compensation, Armstrong decided to try to a different route with Shattenkirk. Armstrong pursued several trades, with reports suggesting Shattenkirk nixed a potential deal at the 2016 NHL Draft that would have sent him to Edmonton.
Another potential trade with Tampa Bay also failed to materialize.
Does MacLellan view Shattenkirk as a rental player or a potential long-term fit with the Capitals?
“I don’t know how that would work,” said MacLellan, who spoke with former Blues forward T.J. Oshie about Shattenkirk before making the trade. “We’re going to have three of the top UFAs (unrestricted free agents) in the free agency market. I think a lot depends on what happens down the stretch, how everybody’s role pans out.
“We’ll make decisions after it’s all over; the players will also. I think everything’s going to factor in after the season ends.”
Sanford had two goals and three points in 26 games with the Capitals this season. He also had 11 goals and 16 points in 25 games with the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears.
MacLellan said the Blues had a definite interest in Sanford, whom the Capitals signed out Boston College last year.
“They did target him,” he said. “We liked the player, we liked the upside of the player, we spent a lot of time developing him this year. It’s tough to give up someone like that and we tried not to. We tried to steer it a different direction, but they pretty much insisted from Day 1 it was him that was involved in the trade.”
The Shattenkirk trade figures to change the roles of several Blues players. Alex Pietrangelo or Colton Parayko could fill Shattenkirk’s right point spot on the No. 1 power-play unit, and a lot of ice time is up for grabs.
Looking more longterm, Blues defense prospects Vince Dunn (second round, 2015) and 2012 first-round pick Jordan Schmaltz will be elevated on the organizational depth chart.
MacLellan said he couldn’t pass up an opportunity to strengthen the Capitals for the stretch run. Washington was eliminated by eventual Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh in the second round of the playoffs last spring.
“When you bring in a guy of this stature, there’s an excitement,” MacLellan said. “There’s an energy that goes throughout the room; I think everybody gets pumped up for the last part of the season. You can never tell what it does on the chemistry.
“We got exposed a little bit in the Pittsburgh series (last spring) and I think we’ve addressed the issues. Now we’re ready to take another run at it.”
Shattenkirk was a 2007 first-round pick (14th overall) and originally came to the Blues along with forward Chris Stewart in a February, 2011 trade with the Colorado Avalanche. The Blues sent former first overall pick defenseman Erik Johnson, center Jay McClement and a draft pick to the Avalanche.
Goaltending prospect Pheonix Copley, whom the Blues obtained from the Capitals last season along with Brouwer as part of the Oshie deal, was also traded to Washington on Monday for forward prospect Brad Malone.
