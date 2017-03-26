Swansea native Clayton Keller signs with Arizona Coyotes

Boston University freshman forward Clayton Keller, a Swansea native, has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Arizona Coyotes.
Keller could make his NHL debut as early as Monday night against the St. Louis Blues at Scottrade Center, an arena he has visited many times as a young fan and player. He practiced with the Coyotes on Sunday at Scottrade Center.
Keller, the first metro-east player to be selected in the first round, was the seventh overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.
“We are extremely pleased to sign Clayton to an entry level contract,” Arizona Coyotes General Manager John Chayka said . “Clayton is a highly skilled, dynamic forward. He is a strong skater who has a powerful shot and great hockey sense. We are excited to have him join our team and finish the regular season with the Coyotes.”
The 18-year-old forward was named Hockey East Rookie of the Year and College Hockey News Rookie of the Year this season, finishing with 21 goals and 45 points in 31 games to lead the Terriers in scoring. Keller had at least one points in 21 of 31 games, with 15 multi-point games. His 1.45-points per game scoring average was tied for seventh among all college hockey players.
Keller (5-foot-10, 174 pounds) also was the top scorer for Team USA’s gold medal squad at the 2017 World Junior Championship. He had three goals and 11 points in seven games.
Keller first college hockey season ended Saturday in the NCAA West Regional with Boston University’s 3-2 loss to Minnesota-Duluth.
In his final season with the U.S. National Development Team, Keller had 37 goals and 107 points in 62 games.
