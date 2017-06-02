Jackman hired to work with Blues’ developing players

Last October, defenseman Barret Jackman signed a one-day contract with the St. Louis Blues so he could retire from the team with which he spent 13 of his 14 NHL seasons.
Friday, the team announced that Jackman will return to the team as its new development coach. The former first-round draft pick will work with Blues prospects and draft picks, whether they're playing still playing in college or junior leagues.
"I think the development thing is perfect for me," Jackman said through a team release. "I have an opportunity just to focus on a couple of guys instead of a whole team. I always felt as a player that I was pretty good in helping the younger guys, and this is an opportunity to continue to do that without having to get beat up on the ice every day."
Jackman remains the Blues’ only Calder Trophy winner as NHL Rookie of the Year, picking up that honor in 2003. He played in 803 games in St. Louis, second only to NHL Hall of Famer Bernie Federko’s 927, and endeared himself to teammates and fans with a gritty style that included playing with serious injuries on numerous occasions.
