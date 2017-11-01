Swansea native is NHL’s best rookie in October

More Videos 1:14 St. Elizabeth's ready for weekend move Pause 1:16 OTHS thespians preview fall play, 'Sense ansd Sensibility' 2:06 Which casinos do metro-east residents visit? 1:19 The Martyrs of Charity from Ruma 0:40 Man dies in mobile home fire in Fairview Heights 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 3:09 East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory 1:02 IHOP temporarily closes in Belleville 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Coyotes rookie and Swansea native makes his NHL debut in St. Louis Clayton Keller, a Swansea, IL native who just finished his freshman season at Boston University, made his National Hockey League debut Monday for the Arizona Coyotes against the St. Louis Blues at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO. Clayton Keller, a Swansea, IL native who just finished his freshman season at Boston University, made his National Hockey League debut Monday for the Arizona Coyotes against the St. Louis Blues at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO. Norm Sanders nsanders@bnd.com

