Swansea native is NHL’s best rookie in October

Swansea native Clayton Keller, a center with the Arizona Coyotes, has been named the National Hockey League’s Rookie of the Month for October.
Keller led all first-year players with 15 points in 13 games. He edged Tampa Bay’s Mikhail Sergachev, New Jersey’s Will Butcher and Jesper Bratt, and the Los Angeles Kings’ Adrian Kempe for the award.
Keller, 19, has nine goals and six assists for the Coyotes, who are an NHL-worst 1-11-1 despite Keller’s sizzling start to the season.
Keller became the franchise’s first rookie to record at least nine goals in one month since Teemu Selanne had 20 goals in March 1993. He also is the first to 15 points in a month since Selanne and Keith Tkachuk did so in March 1993, when the team was still called the Winnipeg Jets.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Keller leads all rookies with 49 shots on goal and has scored at least one point in 10 of the Coyotes’ 13 games. He had a career-high two goals in games against Detroit on Oct. 12 and Dallas on Oct. 19.
Keller, the seventh overall pick in the 2016 entry draft, has scored at least one point in seven consecutive games.
The Coyotes will play host to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. They will be at Scottrade Center in St. Louis to face the red-hot Blues at 7 p.m. Nov. 9.
David Wilhelm: 618-239-2665, @DavidMWilhelm
