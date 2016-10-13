Anja Taylor said 'enough' to being heavy, started cycling

All her life, Anja Taylor has been told she is fat, comments she endured because they came from people she loved. But when Taylor graduated from high school, the negativity took its toll and she began to rely even more on food to deal with her emotions.
"I already believed that I was fat and undesirable, so I wasn't concerned about the consequences of my overeating," says Taylor, 25, who lives in Corinth, Texas.
In less than a year, she had gained more than 100 pounds and was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome, a hormonal disorder. She was depressed, had low energy and began eating more.
"It was a very vicious cycle," she said. "I had tried several times to lose weight, but was always unsuccessful."
Quite honestly, she says, she didn't know how to go about losing weight. She was a picky eater who hated vegetables. "Healthy" meals consisted of homemade spaghetti and meatballs; no garlic bread because, she says, "I'm on a diet." Or she'd have a baked potato - 'They're healthy, right?' she'd tell herself - loaded with butter, bacon and cheese.
She also tried working out on her own by joining a gym periodically. She was too embarrassed by her weight to be part of a class, so tried to devise her own workout regimen. But after a couple of weeks, she'd fall into her old habits.
In January, though, she and a few co-workers set a February goal for themselves. Hers was to eat healthy and work out for a month. This time, she says, "it felt different." She had oatmeal with blueberries and almonds for breakfast, a salad for lunch and a shake for dinner, with ingredients that included almond milk, a banana, almond butter and ice.
For exercise, she'd walk around her apartment complex. It wasn't much, she says, "but I was moving my body and staying motivated. A week into her journey, her mom told her that CycleBar in her area was giving away two weeks of free rides. Taylor signed up and had a very positive experience. For the first time, she says, she really enjoyed a workout.
Now, more than 80 pounds down, the symptoms of her hormonal disorder are "almost non-existent." She has energy and self-confidence.
Typical week of workouts: From early February until late June, I went to spin classes at CycleBar four times a week. I lost 56 pounds. I love spin, but knew I needed to incorporate different workouts to keep seeing results. So I joined a gym, where I take Zumba, strength-training classes and water aerobics, as well as my spin classes twice a week at CycleBar.
I have also made connections and relationships with other members of Life Time Fitness by attending the group fitness classes. They are a fantastic group of women and serve as a major support system for me. It is so helpful to find motivation through other people with similar goals.
If I had just 20 minutes to work out, I would: Do a spin class. It's a fantastic workout if you're short on time because you can burn a lot of calories quickly.
Proudest fitness moment: During spin classes, if you've chosen to have your name displayed on the classroom statistics board, you can compare yourself to other riders. During what's called connect rides, the instructor does not display statistics. Riders are supposed to focus on the music and push themselves at their own pace. During one class, my legs were very tired. When the ride was over, I waited nervously for the final numbers. To my amazement, I had come in FIRST place. I was even ahead of the instructor. I couldn't believe it. This proves that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.
Fitness mentor: Lynn Marsh was the instructor for the second spin class I took at CycleBar and the main reason for all of my success. I am so lucky that she came into my life at the time she did. Lynn is a powerhouse and perfectionist. She dedicates countless hours a week preparing for her numerous fitness classes.
Three things you'll always find in my refrigerator: Lemon-infused water, meals from Snap Kitchen or My Fit Foods, and Greek yogurt.
What I'd tell people who want to follow my routine: Never give up and always believe in yourself. Don't be discouraged if you are unable to do a certain workout the first time. It was never easy for me when I first started. I was terribly sore, I came in last, and my whole body was exhausted. But I kept going and improved a little bit with every class I completed. My legs became stronger, my muscles were less sore, and I gained more endurance. This goes for every workout I have attempted, not just cycle.
Also, surround yourself with people who are supportive and have similar goals. I truly believe that one of the reasons I have been so successful is due to the support I have received from individuals I have met in group fitness classes.
What my workout says about me: My workout says I am not a quitter. I have a goal and am determined to reach it. I do not let myself become scared to try something new. I stand alongside some of the fittest people in my group fitness classes, but I do not let that discourage me. I look at those people and gain motivation to become even stronger and healthier. In every class, Lynn says, "Don't show me what you can't do, show me what you can."
With more progress, I will one day be able to do things I was never capable of doing before.
Comments