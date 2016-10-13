Running group finds sanctuary in spirited workout

One turn off of Forest Home Avenue in Milwaukee and suddenly you're off the beaten path of pushy city buses and booming car stereos.
Big, tall, grand trees are just beginning to give in to autumn's gallery. Water fountains sooth the senses. Angel sculptures welcome with open arms. Old English gardens burst with the last of summer's blooms. No crowds. It's perfect for a fall run, walk or stroll - if you can just stop thinking about one little thing.
You're in a cemetery.
Voluntarily.
Now, some of us would hate Halloween if it weren't for the candy. Getting comfortable among the deceased seems like a premature idea to me and I'm absolutely convinced that I've stayed in spirited hotels in Venice, Italy, and Port Townsend, Wash. I'm sure I could run a 4-minute mile right out of any "Garden of Good and Evil."
But remember. It is beautiful here. And a few dozen runners have assembled, as they do every Tuesday and Thursday, with a coach, to run interval sprints and 3-mile runs on the roads that wind through headstones, monuments and grave markers.
It was all the idea of Cathy Dailey, who works in marketing for the Aurora Sports Medicine Institute. She wanted to find a place for the employees and caretakers of St. Luke's Hospital to take care of themselves - by going for a walk or a run. A fan of history, and a purposeful power walker herself, Dailey approached Jan Van Rens, executive director of the Forest Home Cemetery, with the idea of a Couch-to-5K program. Van Rens loved the suggestion from the start.
"We have 115,000 dead people here. I want live ones," she said.
Van Rens is supportive of the walkers and runners because she's genuinely interested in promoting all history and sanctity that's been preserved here, for the first 163 years by St. Paul's Episcopal Church and now by the nonprofit organization she has led for the last three years.
All that cinematic spooky stuff that's been programmed into our brains since childhood fades away inside this urban oasis filled with monuments to mark final resting places: The beer barons who founded Blatz, Schlitz and Pabst. The Davidson family that founded the Harley-Davidson motorcycle company. Milwaukee's first black lawyer, William T. Green. Byron Kilbourn, Milwaukee's co-founder. Actors and actresses. Tommy Bartlett, Mr. Wisconsin Dells. The inventor for the QWERTY keyboard for the typewriter.
The first burial in these 200 acres was in 1850 and continues on with Civil War veterans and mayors and other interesting and prominent people. I got to pay my respects to breast cancer fighter and TV champion Melodie Wilson.
"This is the safest place for us to be," Dailey said. "We can run and walk and we don't have to go on the roads at all. This is great. It's like running through a museum."
And, she added, there are bathrooms in the Halls of History. "Runners love real bathrooms," she said.
While Aurora has organized this group - and others like it throughout the area - Dailey made it clear this is a running group open to the public, too. The 16-week session costs $45 and pays for the coaching of Gary Stachelski, who covers everything from nutrition to stretching to preparing for and excelling in 5-kilometer racing. Many runners are using this session to train for the Jingle Bell Run 5K in November.
"There were people who started who couldn't do a mile - and now they can already run two," said Stachelski, a two-time Ironman Wisconsin triathlon participant who started running six years ago after he quit smoking.
The program has been so encouraging that Van Rens is even thinking about bringing back the 5K that used to be held at the Forest Home Cemetery.
"I've lived in the city 20 years, always been a runner, and I've never checked out the Forest Home Cemetery," runner Jeff Camosy said.
He used to run a lot, including marathons, until he favored "golf and beer." He joined the club because his wife works at Aurora and this was a way for them to get back to working out consistently and, better yet, working out together. He pushed himself through tough intervals and encouraged other runners to do the same.
"I live 3 miles from here and never did more than a drive through to see the Harley-Davidson family," walker Shelly Rosenstock said. "I just thought this was a great opportunity."
Runners tend to love adventure and unique scenery. It's pretty hard to beat this.
"Once people do walk in here, they realize the magnitude of the cemetery," Van Rens said. "And have the reverence for it. The only thing I would ask is if there's a burial going on that runners respect their space and run the other direction.
"I want people to enjoy the cemetery because it's gorgeous."
With a security squad patrolling the grounds and with close at dusk, there really is nothing to fear.
"Well, you might have to worry about a deer once in awhile," Van Rens said.
