Eleven-year-old STPGA Junior Taylor Crozier of Corpus Christi, TX says the hole-in-one he made at new golf course The Playgrounds at Bluejack National in front of Tiger Woods was actually his first and only hole in one. Video, that has now gone viral, showed Woods was stunned by the boy's feat, as was Crozier's uncle and golf coach James Nolen. Nolen promises Crozier, however, that it won't be his last hole-in-one.