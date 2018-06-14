St. Louis Ambush, Fire and Ice to headline soccer event at Althoff

The St. Louis Ambush professional indoor soccer team will take to the great outdoors June 23 at Althoff Catholic High School as part of a special soccer doubleheader in conjunction with the Fire and Ice Soccer Club, a local women's semi-pro team.
The Ambush will play a rare outdoor exhibition game beginning at 5 p.m. against St. Louis Maritsa FC of the United Premier Soccer League. Maritsa's roster is made up of local talent from the St. Louis metro area.
Fire and Ice, in their sixth season, are the defending 2017 Champions of the coast-to-coast Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL). Like Maritsa, FISC is loaded with some of the top local female players in the area. FISC was undefeated last season and will face cross-state rival Kansas City Courage in a regular-season contest at 7:15 p.m.
“This gives us a great opportunity to introduce our team to the metro-east and it gives our head coach, Hewerton, a great opportunity to get our current players back together for a competitive game, as well as look at some potential new players for the upcoming season" Ambush general manager Brian Roth said.
The special soccer doubleheader will include activities for the entire family including a free soccer clinic for kids, an autograph session, inflatables, face painting and more. The gates open at 3:45 p.m. Tickets are available online at stlambush.com for $10 each or at the gate on game day for $12 each, with children 4 and younger getting in free. Parking is free.
