Grizzlies drop series opener against Joliet Slammers

The Gateway Grizzlies came out hot with three runs on four hits in the top of the first inning Friday night and they led 4-1 in the fourth inning, but the Joliet Slammers rallied with five runs in the middle innings for a 6-5 win at Joliet Route 66 Stadium.
Gateway (14-18) tallied only two hits after the first inning and made two errors.
Joliet (14-16) won its fourth straight game with four runs in the fourth inning and one more in the fifth.
Max MacNabb (2-4) took the loss for the Grizzlies. Grant Black was stellar in relief: He threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts, but the Grizzlies couldn't find enough offense to pull him even.
Gateway left the potential tying run at third base to end the sixth inning and did not put another man on base in the final three frames.
Cody Livesay went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs and an RBI. Artemis Kadkhodaian was 2-for-5 with an RBI double. Blake Brown drove in a run and scored one; Jonathan Piron picked up two RBIs on a first-inning single. Trae Santos and Joel McKeithan each walked twice.
Friday night marked the Grizzlies' third straight series-opening loss.
Gateway and Joliet will tangle again at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.
