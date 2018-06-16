Grizzlies continue to struggle on the road against Joliet

Gateway Grizzlies first baseman Trae Santos drove a solo homer over the right-field wall to give the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but the Joliet Slammers scored four unanswered runs for a 4-1 win Saturday night at Joliet Route 66 Stadium.
The solo shot was Santos' seventh home run of the season — tied for third-most in the Frontier League. Gateway (14-19) scored first in each of the first two games against the Slammers (15-16) this weekend, but won neither.
Joliet won its fifth straight game and clinched the three-game series.
Grizzlies righthander Mike Elwood (3-2) was tagged with the loss. He allowed four runs (all earned) in six innings and struck out two.
Gateway stranded 11 runners, nine of whom were stranded by Blake Brown; Joliet left only four on base. Nine of the 11 Grizzlies were left in scoring position.
Cody Livesay was 3-for-5; Artemis Kadkhodaian went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk. Justin Ellison added a double and a walk.
Gateway and Joliet will finish their three-game set at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.
