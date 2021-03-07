Homepage
Gov. Kelly proclaims Sunday as COVID Memorial Day. Here are county case and death rates
Gov. Laura Kelly declared Sunday as “COVID Memorial Day” in Kansas, marking the one-year anniversary of the first identified case of COVID-19 in the state.
“Today, a year after the first recorded COVID case in Kansas, we honor the memories of those we have lost and recognize the frontline workers who have battled this virus over the last year,” Kelly said Sunday in a statement.
Her proclamation notes the deaths of “close to 5,000 Kansans and more than 516,000 Americans” due to the coronavirus disease.
“Despite facing conflict and adversity, Kansans from all communities have stepped up for their neighbors, made difficult decisions, and followed the public health guidance to keep one another safe,” Kelly said in the proclamation.
She highlighted the roles of health care workers and public health officials; the pivot to virtual learning for students and teachers; the actions of small businesses, meatpacking plants and grocery stores; and fact-based local reporting.
“While there is a light at the end of the tunnel and vaccines are currently being allocated, Kansans must remain vigilant by wearing a mask, social distancing, practicing good hygiene and following the public health experts to further slow the spread,” Kelly said in the proclamation.
As of Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has recorded 295,861 cases and 4,812 deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic.
Below is a listing of all 105 counties, their population and their COVID-19 cases and deaths as reported by the KDHE, as well as associated rates per 1,000 people and deaths as a percentage of cases.
Kansas county COVID cases and deaths
|County
|Population
|Cases
|Cases per 1,000 People
|Deaths
|Deaths per 1,000 People
|Deaths as percentage of cases
|All of Kansas
|2,913,314
|295,861
|101.6
|4,812
|1.65
|1.63%
|Allen
|12,369
|1,146
|92.7
|16
|1.29
|1.40%
|Anderson
|7,858
|816
|103.8
|19
|2.42
|2.33%
|Atchison
|16,073
|1,531
|95.3
|13
|0.81
|0.85%
|Barber
|4,427
|367
|82.9
|7
|1.58
|1.91%
|Barton
|25,779
|2,574
|99.8
|48
|1.86
|1.86%
|Bourbon
|14,534
|1,288
|88.6
|24
|1.65
|1.86%
|Brown
|9,564
|1,217
|127.2
|36
|3.76
|2.96%
|Butler
|66,911
|7,235
|108.1
|85
|1.27
|1.17%
|Chase
|2,648
|248
|93.7
|3
|1.13
|1.21%
|Chautauqua
|3,250
|260
|80.0
|6
|1.85
|2.31%
|Cherokee
|19,939
|2,369
|118.8
|48
|2.41
|2.03%
|Cheyenne
|2,657
|354
|133.2
|13
|4.89
|3.67%
|Clark
|1,994
|244
|122.4
|7
|3.51
|2.87%
|Clay
|8,002
|783
|97.9
|27
|3.37
|3.45%
|Cloud
|8,786
|969
|110.3
|26
|2.96
|2.68%
|Coffey
|8,179
|712
|87.1
|19
|2.32
|2.67%
|Comanche
|1,700
|159
|93.5
|9
|5.29
|5.66%
|Cowley
|34,908
|3,824
|109.5
|103
|2.95
|2.69%
|Crawford
|38,818
|4,537
|116.9
|70
|1.80
|1.54%
|Decatur
|2,827
|259
|91.6
|11
|3.89
|4.25%
|Dickinson
|18,466
|1,691
|91.6
|42
|2.27
|2.48%
|Doniphan
|7,600
|945
|124.3
|22
|2.89
|2.33%
|Douglas
|122,259
|8,311
|68.0
|78
|0.64
|0.94%
|Edwards
|2,798
|255
|91.1
|12
|4.29
|4.71%
|Elk
|2,530
|176
|69.6
|5
|1.98
|2.84%
|Ellis
|28,553
|3,692
|129.3
|72
|2.52
|1.95%
|Ellsworth
|6,102
|1,211
|198.5
|25
|4.10
|2.06%
|Finney
|36,467
|5,328
|146.1
|71
|1.95
|1.33%
|Ford
|33,619
|5,592
|166.3
|71
|2.11
|1.27%
|Franklin
|25,544
|2,456
|96.1
|37
|1.45
|1.51%
|Geary
|31,670
|3,063
|96.7
|37
|1.17
|1.21%
|Gove
|2,636
|385
|146.1
|19
|7.21
|4.94%
|Graham
|2,482
|250
|100.7
|7
|2.82
|2.80%
|Grant
|7,150
|928
|129.8
|18
|2.52
|1.94%
|Gray
|5,988
|553
|92.4
|14
|2.34
|2.53%
|Greeley
|1,232
|101
|82.0
|1
|0.81
|0.99%
|Greenwood
|5,982
|549
|91.8
|12
|2.01
|2.19%
|Hamilton
|2,539
|201
|79.2
|1
|0.39
|0.50%
|Harper
|5,436
|598
|110.0
|20
|3.68
|3.34%
|Harvey
|34,429
|3,436
|99.8
|62
|1.80
|1.80%
|Haskell
|3,968
|408
|102.8
|9
|2.27
|2.21%
|Hodgeman
|1,794
|206
|114.8
|8
|4.46
|3.88%
|Jackson
|13,171
|1,339
|101.7
|15
|1.14
|1.12%
|Jefferson
|19,043
|1,623
|85.2
|31
|1.63
|1.91%
|Jewell
|2,879
|200
|69.5
|4
|1.39
|2.00%
|Johnson
|602,401
|54,730
|90.9
|743
|1.23
|1.36%
|Kearny
|3,838
|561
|146.2
|11
|2.87
|1.96%
|Kingman
|7,152
|729
|101.9
|14
|1.96
|1.92%
|Kiowa
|2,475
|237
|95.8
|4
|1.62
|1.69%
|Labette
|19,618
|2,621
|133.6
|48
|2.45
|1.83%
|Lane
|1,535
|124
|80.8
|7
|4.56
|5.65%
|Leavenworth
|81,758
|6,833
|83.6
|83
|1.02
|1.21%
|Lincoln
|2,962
|256
|86.4
|4
|1.35
|1.56%
|Linn
|9,703
|756
|77.9
|8
|0.82
|1.06%
|Logan
|2,794
|292
|104.5
|6
|2.15
|2.05%
|Lyon
|33,195
|4,115
|124.0
|81
|2.44
|1.97%
|Marion
|11,884
|1,029
|86.6
|24
|2.02
|2.33%
|Marshall
|9,707
|1,070
|110.2
|23
|2.37
|2.15%
|McPherson
|28,542
|3,133
|109.8
|83
|2.91
|2.65%
|Meade
|4,033
|495
|122.7
|10
|2.48
|2.02%
|Miami
|34,237
|2,650
|77.4
|42
|1.23
|1.58%
|Mitchell
|5,979
|559
|93.5
|19
|3.18
|3.40%
|Montgomery
|31,829
|3,310
|104.0
|72
|2.26
|2.18%
|Morris
|5,620
|560
|99.6
|21
|3.74
|3.75%
|Morton
|2,587
|254
|98.2
|8
|3.09
|3.15%
|Nemaha
|10,231
|1,479
|144.6
|55
|5.38
|3.72%
|Neosho
|16,007
|1,761
|110.0
|25
|1.56
|1.42%
|Ness
|2,750
|365
|132.7
|15
|5.45
|4.11%
|Norton
|5,361
|1,201
|224.0
|27
|5.04
|2.25%
|Osage
|15,949
|1,194
|74.9
|24
|1.50
|2.01%
|Osborne
|3,421
|287
|83.9
|11
|3.22
|3.83%
|Ottawa
|5,704
|548
|96.1
|13
|2.28
|2.37%
|Pawnee
|6,414
|1,137
|177.3
|14
|2.18
|1.23%
|Phillips
|5,234
|705
|134.7
|23
|4.39
|3.26%
|Pottawatomie
|24,383
|1,769
|72.6
|29
|1.19
|1.64%
|Pratt
|9,164
|807
|88.1
|25
|2.73
|3.10%
|Rawlins
|2,530
|291
|115.0
|8
|3.16
|2.75%
|Reno
|61,998
|8,308
|134.0
|138
|2.23
|1.66%
|Republic
|4,636
|658
|141.9
|13
|2.80
|1.98%
|Rice
|9,537
|1,059
|111.0
|12
|1.26
|1.13%
|Riley
|74,232
|4,918
|66.3
|39
|0.53
|0.79%
|Rooks
|4,920
|639
|129.9
|12
|2.44
|1.88%
|Rush
|3,036
|425
|140.0
|14
|4.61
|3.29%
|Russell
|6,856
|845
|123.2
|27
|3.94
|3.20%
|Saline
|54,224
|5,993
|110.5
|133
|2.45
|2.22%
|Scott
|4,823
|570
|118.2
|23
|4.77
|4.04%
|Sedgwick
|516,042
|53,962
|104.6
|712
|1.38
|1.32%
|Seward
|21,428
|3,790
|176.9
|34
|1.59
|0.90%
|Shawnee
|176,875
|16,478
|93.2
|342
|1.93
|2.08%
|Sheridan
|2,521
|428
|169.8
|12
|4.76
|2.80%
|Sherman
|5,917
|610
|103.1
|11
|1.86
|1.80%
|Smith
|3,583
|264
|73.7
|2
|0.56
|0.76%
|Stafford
|4,156
|332
|79.9
|9
|2.17
|2.71%
|Stanton
|2,006
|184
|91.7
|7
|3.49
|3.80%
|Stevens
|5,485
|547
|99.7
|9
|1.64
|1.65%
|Sumner
|22,836
|2,077
|91.0
|49
|2.15
|2.36%
|Thomas
|7,777
|1,077
|138.5
|17
|2.19
|1.58%
|Trego
|2,803
|401
|143.1
|8
|2.85
|2.00%
|Wabaunsee
|6,931
|665
|95.9
|14
|2.02
|2.11%
|Wallace
|1,518
|173
|114.0
|4
|2.64
|2.31%
|Washington
|5,406
|528
|97.7
|14
|2.59
|2.65%
|Wichita
|2,119
|215
|101.5
|6
|2.83
|2.79%
|Wilson
|8,525
|956
|112.1
|13
|1.52
|1.36%
|Woodson
|3,138
|205
|65.3
|5
|1.59
|2.44%
|Wyandotte
|165,429
|19,307
|116.7
|270
|1.63
|1.40%
