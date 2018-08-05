Iran’s Ahmadinejad opines on Trump, James spat

FILE- In this April, 5, 2017 file photo, former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad gives a press conference in Tehran, Iran. Ahmadinejad’s quest to return to the spotlight now includes weighing in on a spat between President Donald Trump and basketball star LeBron James. Ahmadinejad used Twitter -- which is banned in Iran -- to write Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 that: “In my opinion everyone especially a President should love all, and not differentiate between them.” He added that he loved NBA greats James and Michael Jordan, as well as former Denver Nuggets player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File) Ebrahim Noroozi AP