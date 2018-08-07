Transgender Hollywood seeks recognition, and not just roles

In this combination photo, Hilary Swank accepts the Oscar for best actress for her role in “Boys Don’t Cry” during the 72nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 26, 2000, left, and Jared Leto poses with his Oscar for best supporting actor for “Dallas Buyer Club” at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 2, 2014. Swank and Leto portrayed transgender characters. (AP Photo) AP