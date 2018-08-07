Hall of Famer Jim Brown says he’d never kneel during anthem

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2014, file photo, former running back Jim Brown stands on the field during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland. Brown says he would never kneel during the national anthem. The 82-year-old Brown, who championed civil rights during his NFL career and became a social activist in retirement, said Tuesday night, Aug. 7. 2018, that he respects players’ rights to do what they want but his preference is they would stand during “The Star-Spangled Banner.” (AP Photo/David Richard, File) David Richard AP