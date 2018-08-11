Artists, fans push music festivals to tackle sex harassment

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2015 file photo, a festival-goer crowd surfs at the 2015 Knotfest USA in San Bernardino, Calif. Fans and artists are asking the live music industry to make cultural changes to address sexual harassment and groping in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Festivals are responding by training festival staff and volunteers on how to respond to harassment, adding booths or signs with information on where to report sexual violence and having clearly posted anti-harassment policies. AP, File Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision