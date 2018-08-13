Ex-Tennessee star gets NFL chance after rape acquittal

FILE - In this Monday, March 9, 2015, file photo, former University of Tennessee football player A.J. Johnson leaves court after his arraignment in Knoxville, Tenn. Johnson is getting a shot in the NFL with the Denver Broncos less than a month after he was acquitted on July 27, 2018, along with a college teammate of aggravated rape charges. (Michael Patrick/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File) Michael Patrick AP