Diversity-focused academy program boosts Hollywood dreamers

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The diversity crisis in Hollywood may rage on, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is trying to open up access to the entertainment business for people from underrepresented communities. Academy Gold, an inclusive film academy internship program that just wrapped its second summer, helps students learn the ropes of the entertainment business and get a foot in the door before college graduation. AP, File Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision