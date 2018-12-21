Symphonic touches give new spin to old Carpenters records

FILE - In this March 17, 1971 file photo, Richard and Karen Carpenters of The Carpenters pose with their Grammy during the 13th annual 1970 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The brother-sister duo was named best new artist of the year, 1970, and also won as the best contemporary duo or group vocalists for "Close to You." In a new collection “Carpenters with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra,” Richard Carpenter gave new string arrangements to many of the duo’s classic recordings from the late 1960s through the early 1980s, including “Close to You” and “Superstar." (AP Photo, File) AP