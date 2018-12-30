Entertainment

‘Aquaman’ still rules, and others see a post-Christmas bump

By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

December 30, 2018 11:13 AM

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Jason Momoa, left, and Amber Heard in a scene from "Aquaman." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Jason Momoa, left, and Amber Heard in a scene from "Aquaman." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) AP
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Jason Momoa, left, and Amber Heard in a scene from "Aquaman." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) AP
LOS ANGELES

"Aquaman" is still leading the pack at the box office, but other films like "Mary Poppins Returns" and "The Mule" are enjoying post-Christmas bumps too.

Warner Bros. on Sunday says "Aquaman" has added an estimated $51.6 million in North American ticket sales over the weekend to take first place again. Down just 24 percent from its domestic debut, the DC Comics pic has grossed nearly $748.8 million worldwide.

Up 19 percent, "Mary Poppins Returns" took second place with $28 million, while "Bumblebee" settled in third with $20.5 million.

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" got fourth with $18.3 million. And "The Mule," up 24 percent, took fifth with $11.8 million.

The Dick Cheney movie "Vice" grossed $7.8 million from the weekend and $17.7 million since its Christmas opening.

  Comments  