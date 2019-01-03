Officials discuss preservation of Montpelier’s State Street

Officials in Vermont's capital are discussing the preservation of the city's historic State Street.
Representatives from multiple city groups are meeting this week to discuss ideas to make the downtown area more attractive to both residents and tourists, alongside preserving the historic architecture of the area. The Times Argus reports officials are also looking for ways to mitigate the impact of two proposed major developments in Montpelier's downtown area.
Statehouse Curator David Schutz noted that the impetus for the forum began with Christ Church's 150th anniversary capital campaign to raise $700,000 for structural repairs.
Montpelier architect Sandra Vitzthum says State Street is "the historic entrance into the city" that had suffered the loss of significant buildings over the years.
