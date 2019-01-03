Helped by Beyonce clip, Paris’ Louvre breaks visitor record

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2015, Chris Baker and Jennifer Hinson from Nashville, Tennessee, use a selfie stick in front of the Louvre Pyramide in Paris. The world's most visited museum, the Louvre in Paris registered 10.2 million visitors in 2018, a record boosted by a rise of foreign tourists and pop star Beyonce's video paying tribute to the Mona Lisa and others world-famous artworks. Remy de la Mauviniere, File AP Photo