Partial list of winners at 76th Golden Globe Awards

The Associated Press

January 06, 2019 08:51 PM

This image released by NBC shows hosts Andy Samberg, left, and Sandra Oh at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.

A list of winners at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

FILM

Actor, Comedy or Musical: Christian Bale, "Vice"

Actress-Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Actor-Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Screenplay, Motion Picture: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"

Best Motion Picture Animated, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, "First Man"

Original Song, Motion Picture: "Shallow," ''A Star Is Born"

TELEVISION

Drama Series: "The Americans"

Actress, TV Series-Drama: Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Actor, TV Series, Drama: Richard Madden, "Bodyguard"

Actor, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Actress, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"

Actor, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"

Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"

