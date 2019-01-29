Maroon 5 cancels Super Bowl halftime news conference

FILE - In this Sunday, March 11, 2018 file photo, Adam Levine, left, and James Valentine of Maroon 5 perform during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Maroon 5 has canceled its news conference to discuss the band's Super Bowl halftime performance, choosing to not meet with reporters as most acts have done during the week leading up to the NFL's big game. The NFL announced Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 that “the artists will let their show do the talking as they prepare to take the stage this Sunday.” AP, File Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision