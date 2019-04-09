Entertainment

Correction: Chicago Symphony-Strike story

In a story April 8 about striking Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians rejecting a contract proposal, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the musicians' union. It's the Chicago Federation of Musicians, not the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association.

A corrected version of the story is below:

CHICAGO (AP) — Striking Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians have rejected a contract proposal management described as its "last, best and final" offer.

The members of the Chicago Federation of Musicians voted on and rejected management's offer on Monday. Union officials said the offer would leave musicians' salaries "further behind the orchestras of Los Angeles and San Francisco."

Federation lead negotiator Steve Lester says the union's proposal addressed management's concern about pension funding "while guaranteeing the Musicians and the Orchestra the security deserved."

Orchestra management didn't immediately comment on the union's decision.

About 100 of the orchestra's musicians have been on strike since March 11. The union is at odds with the orchestra over pension and wage issues. The striking musicians have received support from congressmen, musical theater performers and their own maestro, renowned Italian conductor Riccardo Muti.

