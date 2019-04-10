Man charged with shining laser at Patriots QB Tom Brady

A citation has been issued against a man accused of flashing a laser at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during their AFC championship game victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Prosecutors announced Tuesday in a news release that 64 -year-old Dwyan Morgan, of Lee's Summit, faces a single count of disturbing the peace, a municipal violation. He doesn't have a listed phone number.

Television stations posted footage after the game that showed a green light flashing on Brady late in the Patriots' 37-31 overtime victory. The release says Brady was unaware of the laser being shined at him.

Laser pointers are banned at most sporting events because of the potential for distraction and safety reasons. The light can damage the retina after even a short period of time.