Twitter removes Trump video for use of ‘Dark Knight’ score

The Associated Press

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, April 5, 2019, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, April 5, 2019, in Washington.
WASHINGTON

Twitter removed a campaign video posted by President Donald Trump after Warner's Bros. Pictures complained about the use of the score from its 2012 movie "The Dark Knight Rises."

Trump on Tuesday tweeted the video, which featured images of Democrats Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton juxtaposed with images from Trump's two years in office. The text, set against the movie's score, read: "First they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they call you a racist. Donald J. Trump. Your vote. Proved them all wrong."

Warner Bros. said use of the score was "unauthorized."

Trump's campaign said it was a supporter's video, not the campaign's.

Twitter replaced the video with this message: "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner."

