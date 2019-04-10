Entertainment

LA prepares to mourn en masse for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle

By JOHN ROGERS Associated Press

A man touches a mural depicting slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. Hussle was shot and killed Sunday, March 31, outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles.
A man touches a mural depicting slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. Hussle was shot and killed Sunday, March 31, outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong AP Photo
LOS ANGELES

The city of Los Angeles is no stranger to epic street gatherings for everything from sports victory parades to televised car chases.

On Thursday it will host a much more somber — although perhaps equally large — affair when it lays to rest one of its native sons, slain rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Following a "Celebration of Life" at the same 21,000-seat arena where pop superstar Michael Jackson was memorialized, Hussle's body will be taken on a 25-mile funeral procession through Los Angeles.

Authorities are urging people who didn't score free tickets to the memorial to stay away and instead gather along the route.

The procession will wind through South LA, near the flashpoint of the city's 1992 riots and past Hussle's Marathon Clothing store, where he was killed last month.

