Entertainment

Mom of 3-year-old model in China sorry over apparent beating

The Associated Press

BEIJING

The mother of a Chinese child model has apologized after videos of her appearing to beat her daughter appeared online, sparking outrage.

Videos surfaced online this week showing a woman kicking and slapping a toddler who appears to be posing for photo shoots.

Internet users identified the child as Niuniu, a 3-year-old girl who models clothes sold on e-commerce website Taobao.

Niuniu's mother published a statement Wednesday apologizing for her actions.

She wrote on social media that her "slightly large movements" were not intended to cause harm.

Niuniu's mother, who did not disclose her name, said her actions "caused everyone to misunderstand," for which she felt "deeply sorry."

The viral videos stirred discussions about China's highly competitive child modelling industry, in which parents enroll their children in modelling training courses.

  Comments  

Read Next

Entertainment

Geoffrey Rush wins case against Sydney newspaper publisher

The Associated Press

Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush has won his defamation case against a Sydney newspaper publisher and journalist over reports he had been accused of inappropriate behavior toward an actress.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service