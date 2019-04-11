Sheriff: Rapper threatened to shoot up University of Florida

In this April 10, 2019 photo made available by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office shows Christopher McCallum under arrest. McCallum, a Florida rapper, was arrested after threatening a mass shooting after song lyrics posted on Facebook say he will "catch you at a Gator game and shoot the whole campus up." (Alachua County Sherriff's Office via AP) AP

A Florida rapper has been arrested on a charge of threatening a mass shooting after song lyrics posted on Facebook say he will "catch you at a Gator game and shoot the whole campus up."

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrested 26-year-old Christopher Maurice McCallum on Tuesday. The case mirrors the case of Pennsylvania rapper Jamal Knox, aka Mayhem Mal, who's accused of making terrorist threats against two police officers. That case is now before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Gainesville Sun reports the lyrics stem from a feud between McCallum and another rapper, and also refer to a March 23 concert at a Gainesville club.

Florida law changed after the Parkland school shooting to make threats of a mass shooting a crime.

Jail records don't list a lawyer for McCallum.