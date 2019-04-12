Entertainment

Grime star Stormzy cancels Austria gig on racism allegation

The Associated Press

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, British grime artist Stormzy performs at the Brit Awards 2018 in London. The Austrian music Snowbombing festival in Mayrhofen, Austria, is apologizing to Stormzy, who pulled out of an appearance on Wednesday April 10, 2019, after accusing security staff of racial profiling.
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, British grime artist Stormzy performs at the Brit Awards 2018 in London. The Austrian music Snowbombing festival in Mayrhofen, Austria, is apologizing to Stormzy, who pulled out of an appearance on Wednesday April 10, 2019, after accusing security staff of racial profiling. AP, file Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision
BERLIN

An Austrian music festival is apologizing to British grime artist Stormzy, who pulled out of an appearance after accusing security staff of racial profiling.

Snowbombing festival organizers said security responded Wednesday night to a report that an individual at the show in Mayrhofen had a weapon, and a small number of people, including Stormzy's manager, were searched .

Stormzy said on Instagram his friends were "racially profiled, targeted and aggressively handled ... despite no one fitting the description."

Stormzy offered his "sincerest apologies" to disappointed fans but said "if these are the drastic steps that I need to take to make a point against racism and racial profiling, then trust me I'm taking it."

Snowbombing said Thursday they "wholeheartedly apologize to Stormzy's team" and will take steps to ensure it doesn't happen again.

  Comments  

Read Next

German students have algorithm for Game of Thrones deaths

Entertainment

German students have algorithm for Game of Thrones deaths

The Associated Press

Spoiler alert: Computer science students at the Technical University of Munich have developed an application that scours the internet for data on the popular Game of Thrones series, and uses an algorithm to predict which characters survive.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE ENTERTAINMENT
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service