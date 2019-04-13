Entertainment

Broadis, oldest former England international, dies at 96

The Associated Press

LONDON

Ivor Broadis, a World War II veteran who become a professional soccer player and was the oldest surviving former England international, has died. He was 96.

Newcastle, one of Broadis' former clubs, announced the death on Saturday, saying he "sadly passed away on Friday evening."

His daughter Gill told Carlisle newspaper The News and Star: "It was sudden but dad was very peaceful when he died, and I was with him. It is a very sad time but we will always be very proud of him."

After serving in the Royal Air Force during World War II, Broadis played for Carlisle, Sunderland, Manchester City and Newcastle in a career that lasted until 1960.

He played 14 games for England and scored eight goals — including two in a 4-4 draw with Belgium during the 1954 World Cup.

"It's one of the great memories, obviously, playing in a World Cup," Broadis told The News and Star ahead of last year's World Cup in Russia. "That's your sort of pinnacle."

