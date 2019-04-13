Entertainment

Jemele Hill still speaking her mind, this time on podcast

By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer

FILE - This Feb. 3, 2017 file photo shows Jemele Hill at ESPN: The Party 2017 in Houston, Texas. The former ESPN host, best known to the non-sports world for tweets about President Donald Trump that provoked the White House to unsuccessfully seek her firing, launches a weekly podcast Monday on Spotify. Called "Jemele Hill is Unbothered," she'll conduct interviews and give commentary on sports, politics and culture.
FILE - This Feb. 3, 2017 file photo shows Jemele Hill at ESPN: The Party 2017 in Houston, Texas. The former ESPN host, best known to the non-sports world for tweets about President Donald Trump that provoked the White House to unsuccessfully seek her firing, launches a weekly podcast Monday on Spotify. Called "Jemele Hill is Unbothered," she'll conduct interviews and give commentary on sports, politics and culture. AP, File Photo by John Salangsang/Invision
NEW YORK

Jemele Hill is still speaking her mind, and now has a new outlet.

The former ESPN host launches a new podcast on Spotify Monday. She's best known to the non-sports world for tweets about President Donald Trump that provoked the White House to unsuccessfully seek her firing.

The podcast is called "Jemele Hill is Unbothered." Between that new gig, her job writing for The Atlantic and recent engagement to boyfriend Ian Wallace, it seems like an apt description.

Hill has no regrets about taking on Trump, but doesn't like that the episode did collateral damage to people she cares about.

