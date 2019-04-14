Rock and Roll Hall seeks expansion, link to science Center

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame thinks a proposed expansion would be music to the ears of patrons of the museum and a nearby science center.

The rock museum on the edge of Lake Erie in Cleveland is seeking a renewable lease on an acre of city-owned land that separates the museum from the Great Lakes Science Center.

The Plain Dealer reports rock museum would use the land for a roughly 50,000 square-foot expansion that could include room for exhibits, special events, education, object conservation and research.

The plan also proposes a glass-enclosed connection along the waterfront promenade to link the Rock Hall to the Science Center.

Rock Hall visitors parking in the Science Center's garage in winter must now brave a chilly walk between the two facilities.