Louisiana movie producer may buy historic Mississippi inn

The Associated Press

NATCHEZ, Miss.

Movie producer Jake Seal may be buying a historic Mississippi inn.

United Mississippi Bank CEO Adrian Sandel tells The Natchez Democrat that the sale of the Dunleith Historic Inn may be finalized within the next month. Seal owns Plantation Village Studios in Jackson, Louisiana.

Dunleith was built in 1856 and has been a bed and breakfast since 1976. It's among the most recognized antebellum structures in Natchez. It was previously owned by a local business man who declared personal bankruptcy. It was foreclosed on in January.

Sandel says Seal plans to continue to run the property as a luxury inn. He says Seal may also continue to run The Castle Restaurant on the inn's grounds.

The newspaper says Seal didn't immediately return requests for comment.

