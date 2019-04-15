Entertainment

Moscow court orders new study in theater director’s case

The Associated Press

Russian theatre and film director Kirill Serebrennikov speaks to the media after a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 8, 2019. The Moscow City Court on Monday overturned a district court's decision to extend house arrest for Kirill Serebrennikov, and ordered him freed on his own recognizance until his trial.
Russian theatre and film director Kirill Serebrennikov speaks to the media after a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 8, 2019. The Moscow City Court on Monday overturned a district court's decision to extend house arrest for Kirill Serebrennikov, and ordered him freed on his own recognizance until his trial. Pavel Golovkin AP Photo
MOSCOW

A court in Moscow has commissioned a new expert study in the case of an acclaimed theater and film director accused of embezzlement, and adjourned the hearings for two months.

The court on Monday upheld a motion by Kirill Serebrennikov's defense that claimed that the charges against him are based on the flimsy conclusions of a previous study of his theater's finances.

Monday's ruling came a week after Serebrennikov, one of Russia's most prominent directors, was released from house arrest after 20 months in custody.

He and several of his associates are facing charges of embezzling state funding for a theater project. Serebrennikov has rejected the accusations as absurd, and many in Russia see the charges as punishment for his anti-establishment views.

