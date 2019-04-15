Entertainment

New Mexico cheerleading contest may end over sportsmanship

The Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

A statewide high school cheerleading and dance competition in New Mexico may be terminated thanks to a rash of terrible sportsmanship.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the New Mexico Activities Association is considering canceling the 2020 State Spirit Competition following death threats and inflammatory social media posts.

Association Executive Director Sally Marquez says she will go before the group's commission next month to discuss options, which include cancellation.

The state competition, which encompasses female cheer, co-ed cheer and dance, is the third-largest money-making postseason event on the high school calendar, after basketball and football.

Earlier this year, the association warned Estancia High School over rowdy fans. Carlsbad High School imposed crowd restrictions after improper behavior from student fans.

