Arizona plays Atlanta after Greinke’s strong outing

The Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks (7-9, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (9-6, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (0-1, 3.52 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Braves are 7-3 on their home turf. Atlanta has a team on-base percentage of .369, good for second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with a mark of .478.

The Diamondbacks are 3-4 on the road. The Arizona offense has compiled a .271 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the majors. David Peralta leads the team with an average of .373. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with 18 RBIs and is batting .283. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 13-for-36 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with four home runs home runs and is slugging .508. Alex Avila is 5-for-15 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .277 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 10-day IL (right shoulder inflammation), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (right calf strain), Darren O'Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Mike Foltynewicz: 10-day IL (elbow), Brian McCann: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), T.J. McFarland: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (quad).

