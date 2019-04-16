Entertainment
Upset Bill Cosby says insurer settles another accuser’s suit
Imprisoned actor Bill Cosby says his insurance company is settling another lawsuit filed by a female accuser without his permission.
Cosby in a statement accuses American International Group Inc. of "egregious behavior." He says he could have proven he was in New York during the alleged 2008 encounter with 18-year-old Chloe Goins at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles.
Goins says Cosby drugged and molested her. A hearing in the case is set for Wednesday in Los Angeles. Messages were left with her lawyers and AIG officials Tuesday.
The 81-year-old Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term near Philadelphia after a jury last year found he sexually assaulted a woman at his home in 2004.
AIG earlier this month settled defamation lawsuits filed in Massachusetts by seven other Cosby accusers.
Comments