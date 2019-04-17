Rangers play Angels, aim to build on Minor’s strong outing

Los Angeles Angels (8-9, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (9-7, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Matt Harvey (0-1, 10.05 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Rangers: Lance Lynn (0-1, 4.82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Los Angeles and Texas are looking to win the series with a victory.

The Rangers are 6-5 against the rest of their division. The Texas offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, Elvis Andrus leads the team with a mark of .403.

The Angels are 4-8 in division matchups. Los Angeles ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .211 batting average. Mike Trout leads the team with an average of .368. The Rangers won the last meeting 5-0. Mike Minor secured his second victory and Joey Gallo went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Texas. Jaime Barria registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrus leads the Rangers with 27 hits and is batting .403. Gallo is 9-for-34 with a double, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Trout leads the Angels with 14 hits and has 12 RBIs. Tommy La Stella is 5-for-27 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Angels: 7-3, .230 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rougned Odor: 10-day IL (right knee soreness), Ronald Guzman: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Angels Injuries: Nick Tropeano: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Skaggs: 10-day IL (left ankle sprain), JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 10-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Shohei Ohtani: 10-day IL (elbow).