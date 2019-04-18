Man charged with murder in case of missing Montana woman

Police have arrested a man on a charge of deliberate homicide stemming from the disappearance of a woman in southern Montana.

The Billings Gazette reports 53-year-old Gregory Green, of Henderson, Nevada, was arrested Wednesday, about seven months after 49-year-old Laura Johnson went missing.

Johnson's family reported her missing Sept. 24 after not hearing from her for three weeks.

Investigators believe Green killed Johnson and hid her body in a rural area outside Billings. Detectives discovered the carpeting in one of the bedrooms in Johnson's home had been replaced, and her blood was found on the door of Green's pickup.

Police are asking landowners in several communities around Billings for help finding Johnson's body.

It's unclear if Green has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.