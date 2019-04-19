Chicago takes on Detroit in division play

Chicago White Sox (7-11, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (9-9, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (2-2, 3.27 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (2-2, 4.29 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Detroit and Chicago will play on Friday at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are 5-4 against AL Central teams. Detroit has hit seven home runs this season, last in the league. Niko Goodrum leads the club with one while slugging .463.

The White Sox are 4-5 against division opponents. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.69. Carlos Rodon leads the team with a 3.27 earned run average. The Tigers won the last meeting 9-7. Drew VerHagen notched his first victory and Nicholas Castellanos went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Detroit. Carson Fulmer registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goodrum leads the Tigers with eight extra base hits and is slugging .463. Gordon Beckham is 6-for-25 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Yoan Moncada leads the White Sox with five home runs and is batting .311. Tim Anderson has 13 hits and is batting .333 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .252 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by six runs

White Sox: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Tigers Injuries: Matt Moore: 10-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Christin Stewart: 10-day IL (quad), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad).

White Sox Injuries: Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Jay: 10-day IL (hip).