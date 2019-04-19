WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended April 13.

FICTION

1. "Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet)

2. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. "Someone Knows" by Lisa Scottline (Putnam)

4. "Lost Roses" by Martha Hall (Ballantine)

5. "Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

6. "God Gave Us Easter" by Lisa Tawn Bergan (Waterbrook)

7. "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

8. "The Red Scrolls of Magic" by Cassandra Clare and Wesley Chu (Margaret K. McElderry)

9. "Pete The Cat" by James Dean (Harper Festival)

10. "Two Weeks" by Karen Kingsbury (Howard)

NONFICTION

1. "Life Will Be the Death of Me...And You Too" Chelsea Handler (Spiegel & Grau)

2. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

3. "The Path Made Clear" by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)

4. "Girl, Stop Apologizing" by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

5. "Wolfpack" by Abby Wambach (Celadon)

6. "We Are the Gardeners" by Janna Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

7. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

8. "Clean and Lean" by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin's)

9. "Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

10. "Charged" by Emily Bazelon (Random House)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

2. "Someone Knows" by Lisa Scottline (Putnam)

3. "Nobody Does It Better" by Lauren Blakly (Lauren Blakely)

4. "The Tale Teller" by Anne Hillerman (Harper)

5. "The Eighth Sister" by Robert Dugoni (Thomas and Mercer)

6. "The German Midwife" by Mandy Robotham (Avon)

7. "The Beach House by Jane Green (Plume)

8. "Q Is for Quarry" by Sue Grafton (Putnam)

9. "After" by Anna Todd (Gallery)

10. "The Promise of Us" by Jamie Beck (Montlake Romance)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

2. "Life Will Be the Death of Me...And You Too" Chelsea Handler (Spiegel and Grau)

3. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

4. "Bad Blood" by John Carreyrou (Knopf)

5. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

6. "Guns, Germs, and Steel" by Jared Diamond (Norton)

7. "Look Me in the Eye" by John Elder (Robinson/Crown)

8. "Ladies Who Punch" by Ramin Setoodeh (Thomas Dunne)

9. "Healthy Eating One-Pot Cookbook" by Lauren Keating (Lauren Keating)

10. "Clean and Lean" by Ian K.Smith (St. Martin's)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation's book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.