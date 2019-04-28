Entertainment
Winners announced in Tennessee AP college awards for 2018
Winners of the 2018 Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors college journalism competition were announced Saturday.
Nearly 300 entries were submitted by student-led newspapers, TV stations, radio stations and digital operations at Tennessee schools. TAPBME conducts the contest to recognize the best college journalism in the state.
The AP is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing thousands of newspapers and broadcasters in the United States.
COLLEGE NEWSPAPER DIVISION:
Feature Story: 1, Hayden Goodridge, Middle Tennessee State University, "A Farmer's Forgiveness"; 2, Tayhlor Stephenson, Middle Tennessee State University, "A Letter a Day."
Sports Reporting: 1, Max Schneider, Vanderbilt University, "Man on the Move: Pat DeMarco's Journey to Stardom at Vanderbilt"; 2, Cutler Klein, Vanderbilt University, "From PICC Lines to Picking Corners: Haley Hopkins Heating up After Medical Scare."
News Graphic/Illustration: 1, Elisa Razak, University of Tennessee at Knoxville-The Daily Beacon; 2, Shania Green, Austin Peay State University.
College Photojournalist: 1, Claire Barnett, Vanderbilt University; 2, Cade Deakin, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga-University Echo.
Specialized / Topic Reporting: 1, Max Schulman, Vanderbilt University, "How #MeToo is and isn't Changing Vanderbilt"; 2, Barbara Harmon and Tayhlor Stephenson, Middle Tennessee State University, "Relationships with 'Asexual' Requirement."
Investigative/In-Depth Reporting: 1, Brinley Hineman, Middle Tennessee State University, "MTSU Students Say Title IX Failed Them in Handling of Stalking Allegations"; 2, Gabriela Szymanowska, University of Tennessee at Knoxville, "Campus Fraternity Investigated for Scavenger Hunt Targeting Asian Students."
News Story: 1, Logan Garrett and Cade Deakin, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga-University Echo, "President Donald Trump, VP Mike Pence Hold Rally on UTC's Campus"; 2, Maria Monteros, Trevecca Nazarene University, "Want Your Chapel Credit? Put Away Your Electronic Device."
Newspaper Reporter: 1, Brooklyn Dance, Trevecca Nazarene University; 2, Kylie Hubbard, University of Tennessee at Knoxville-The Daily Beacon, "Campus Community, the Rock Sets Stage for Free Speech Battle."
COLLEGE ONLINE DIVISION:
Online Spot Coverage: 1, Zach Gilchriest, Belmont University, "No Threat to Campus Following False Alarm "; 2, Sam Zern, Vanderbilt University, "Vanderbilt Mourns Lives Lost in Pittsburgh."
Online Feature Story: 1, Anthony Fiorella, Middle Tennessee State University, "Dear Cordell"; 2, Mamie Lomax, Middle Tennessee State University, "Passion Inspires Murfreesboro Man to Clean, Conserve Veteran's Headstones."
Online Sports Reporting: 1, Chandler Morrison, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga-University Echo, "Life after Football: Cates Copes with Aftermath of Concussions"; 2, Noah Houck, Austin Peay State University, "Student Section Reportedly Told 'No Standing During the Game'."
Online Sports Coverage/Program: 1, Austin Peay State University, "2018 Govs Football Season"; 2, Elijah Campbell, Middle Tennessee State University, "Aftermath of Critical Penalty that Defined the C-USA Championship."
Online Graphics Design: 1, Elia Despradel, Belmont University, "How to Register to Vote, Apply for Absentee Ballot"; 2, Savannah Champion, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga-Rising Rock, "Ghosts-the Hunt."
Online Multimedia Package: 1, Alex Talley and Maisa Jabi, University of Memphis, "March to the Polls: Activists Focus Energies on November's Midterm Ballot"; 2, Nigel Shelly, Middle Tennessee State University, "Murfreesboro Loves Hosts 'DACA Dreamers Rally'."
College Media Website: 1, University of Tennessee at Knoxville , "Eviction: Stories from Tennessee"; 2, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga-Rising Rock.
Online Specialized / Topic Reporting: 1, Charissa Ricker, Lipscomb University; 2, Rahul Rao, Vanderbilt University, "Space Jam: The Ice Goblin Discovered this Week."
Online Investigative/In-Depth Reporting: 1, Jurnee Taylor and Collins Peoples, University of Memphis, "With Few Options, Homeless Women in Memphis Struggle with Lack of Shelter"; 2, Claudia Willen, Vanderbilt University, "From Lupton to Townes: The Story of Vanderbilt's Women Pioneers."
Online Ongoing Coverage: 1, Kylie Hubbard and Cat Trieu, University of Tennessee at Knoxville-The Daily Beacon, "Student Programming Allocation Committee"; 2, Andrew Wigdor, Middle Tennessee State University, "MTSU's Proposed Law School Transfer."
Online Multimedia Journalist: 1, Bailey Clark and Kim Rix, University of Memphis, "Memphis Skaters Look for a Way to Bring Creativity Back to the Sport"; 2, Megan Cole, Middle Tennessee State University, "Former Student, Media Worker Charged with Sexual Battery."
COLLEGE RADIO DIVISION:
Radio Feature Story: 1, Mamie Lomax, Middle Tennessee State University, "Clinic Provides Free Dental Care to Tennessee's Working Poor"; 2, Kayla Brooks, University of Tennessee at Martin.
Radio Sports Reporting: 1, Cutler Klein and Max Schneider, Vanderbilt University; 2, John Thornton, University of Tennessee at Martin, "UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois - Women's Basketball."
Radio Sports Coverage/Program: 1, John Thornton and Jordan Taylor, University of Tennessee at Martin, "Ohio Valley Conference Women's Basketball Tournament Finals Game"; 2, John Thornton, Jordan Taylor and Haley Carpenter, University of Tennessee at Martin.
Use of Sound: 1, Jillianne Moncrief and Brian Affolter, University of Tennessee at Martin, "UTM Rope Pull"; 2, Alexis Marshall, Middle Tennessee State University, "How Does a College Remember 911 When It's Students Don't."
Radio Specialized/Topic Reporting: 1, Levi Johnson, University of Tennessee at Knoxville , "UT Professor Suggests Climate Change as Reason for Warmer Fall Weather."
Radio Investigative/In-Depth Reporting: 1, Ghaliah Almuyidi, Middle Tennessee State University, "3 Mid-State Communities Dropping Big Bucks on Tenn. Senate Race."
Radio News Story: 1, Jillianne Moncrief, University of Tennessee at Martin, "UT Martin Host Potential Memphis Students"; 2, Sarah Taylor, Middle Tennessee State University, "Gun Protest Downtown Nashville."
Radio Newscast: 1, Kait Scott, University of Tennessee at Martin; 2, Ryan Brown, Vanderbilt University.
Radio Reporter: 1, Alexis Marshall, Middle Tennessee State University, "Garbage Runneth Over."
COLLEGE TELEVISION DIVISION:
TV Feature Story: 1, Erin Franklin, Cavin Jacobson and Ben Davis, Lipscomb University, "Dove Awards 2018"; 2, Tyler Lamb, Middle Tennessee State University, "A Night with the Blue Raider Basketball Pep Band."
TV Sports Reporting: 1, Tyler Lamb, Middle Tennessee State University, "New MTSU Strength Coach "Bringing the Juice" in 2018"; 2, Steven Boero, Belmont University, "Darby Maggard Prepares for 2018-2019 Season."
TV Sports Coverage/Program: 1, Lipscomb University, "Sports Extra"; 2, Caitlin Alexander, Belmont University, "VNN: Davis Cup Comes to Belmont."
Videographer: 1, Tyler Lamb, Middle Tennessee State University, "MTSU Fight Song 2018"; 2, Cole Abshier, Belmont University.
TV Specialized/Topic Reporting: 1, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga-Mocs News, "Twitter Gun Picture Controversy"; 2, Caitlin Alexander, Belmont University, "CMA Fest 2018."
TV Investigative/In-Depth Reporting: 1, Bruce Shaw, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga-Mocs News, "Mental Health: One Woman's Story."
TV News Story: 1, Jake Albright, University of Tennessee at Knoxville , "Tennessee's Structurally Deficient Bridges"; 2, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga-Mocs News, "Trump Rally at UTC."
TV Newscast: 1, Belmont University; 2, Lipscomb University.
Television Reporter: 1, Caitlin Alexander, Belmont University, "Pilgrimage Festival 2018"; 2, Colin Sawyer, University of Tennessee at Knoxville-The Daily Beacon, "Protesters Oppose White Nationalists."
A list of winners can be found at http://discover.ap.org/contests/tennessee
