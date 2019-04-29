Arya’s blade from latest ‘Game of Thrones’ on view at Texas A&M with other show items

Game of Thrones - Season 8 (Official Trailer) The final season of Game of Thrones begins April 14 on HBO. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The final season of Game of Thrones begins April 14 on HBO.

Warning: ‘Game of Thrones’ spoilers are to follow.

The dagger that played a critical role during “The Longest Night” episode of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is now on display at Texas A&M University.

“Arya Stark’s dagger ‘Catspaw’ was on display last night during the (Battle of Winterfell),” the university tweeted Monday morning. “Today, the dagger is on display in Cushing Library!”

Arya Stark's dagger "Catspaw" was on display last night during the #BattleofWinterfell! Today, the dagger is on display in Cushing Library! #GameofThrones #tamu pic.twitter.com/MC6W3t3H4x — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) April 29, 2019

The Houston Chronicle reported that this is “the most famous knife in television history” after Arya “once again used her hand-switching maneuver to stab the leader of the dead, and end the battle.”

SHARE COPY LINK The third episode in the final season of Game of Thrones aired on April 28. Footage shared on Twitter by Jake Trainor showed him and a group of fans in Washington, Pennsylvania reacting to a death as the episode ended.

That dagger she used should have looked familiar to fans of the series, according to the New York Times.

“Before it ended the Battle of Winterfell in Sunday night’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ it appeared in several other important moments, starting way back at the very beginning,” the newspaper reported.

Now, you can visit that famous sword at Texas A&M in the Cushing Library’s George R.R. Martin collection, according to the Chronicle.

And the dagger isn’t the only show item that you can view while in the library.

“Game of Thrones is coming to an end, but Texas A&M University plays an important role in making sure the manuscripts, letters, books and memorabilia belonging to A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin are carefully preserved long after the show enters The Long Night,” the university said in a news release.

That’s because Martin and the university built a strong connection after the author visited AggieCon — “an annual science fiction and fantasy festival and convention” — in the 1970s, the university said.

“Martin said he was impressed with not only the sci-fi and fantasy collection at Cushing while on his AggieCon visits, but the way Library facilities archived materials,” the release states. “In 1993, after two decades as a prolific science fiction writer, but three years before A Game of Thrones was published, Martin chose Cushing Library’s Science Fiction and Fantasy Research Collection to deposit his personal collection of letters, books and manuscripts.”

Today, about 50,000 pieces in about 300 boxes are in Martin’s collection at Cushing Library. Most of them are available for public viewing, according to the university. That includes swords, translated books and lunchboxes.

“We collect this material because we believe science fiction and fantasy are important genres. They’re important aspects for scholarly study,” Jeremy Brett, curator of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Research Collection, said in the release. “Martin is a particularly important figure in American fantasy. It’s hard to study a figure unless you have their primary documents, so it’s important to have those things preserved to be able to study Martin in total.”