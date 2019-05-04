Los Angeles takes on San Diego in division play

Los Angeles Dodgers (21-13, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (18-15, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Rich Hill (0-0, 1.50 ERA, .83 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Padres: Joey Lucchesi (0-2, 4.94 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego will host Los Angeles in a matchup of division rivals.

The Padres are 9-8 against NL West teams. San Diego has hit 48 home runs this season, seventh in the National League. Franmil Reyes leads the team with eight, averaging one every 11.9 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 10-4 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has hit 54 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with 14 homers. The Dodgers won the last meeting 4-3. Scott Alexander earned his second victory and Austin Barnes went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Kirby Yates registered his first loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyes leads the Padres with eight home runs and is batting .253. Eric Hosmer is 15-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 14 home runs home runs and is slugging .847. Chris Taylor is 5-for-25 with a double, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique).

Dodgers Injuries: Caleb Ferguson: 10-day IL (oblique), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow).