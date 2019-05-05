Entertainment
Jazz Fest’s foundation also marks 50 years
This year's New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival celebrates 50 years of spotlighting Louisiana's culture and musical traditions.
And, as such, the Jazz & Heritage Foundation — which owns the festival — is marking that milestone as well.
Profits from the festival go to the foundation for a range of annual programming, including free after-school music classes for students, four free festivals held throughout the year, $1 million in grant funding for various projects, a lecture series, conference for musicians and more.
Executive Director Don Marshall says the festival and the foundation were born together for a purpose — to promote, preserve and perpetuate the state's musical and cultural uniqueness.
Comments