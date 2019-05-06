CBS News names new evening anchor, revamps morning show

CBS News is replacing its evening anchor and revamping its morning show lineup as it seeks to boost ratings.

The network announced Monday on "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell will replace Jeff Glor as anchor of the "CBS Evening News" this summer. Glor has anchored the newscast since December 2017 and is still negotiating his next steps.

O'Donnell was chief White House correspondent when she joined "CBS This Morning" in 2012, teaming up with Charlie Rose and Gayle King.

King will remain co-host of "CBS This Morning." The 64-year-old newscaster will be joined by longtime journalist Anthony Mason and correspondent Tony Dokoupil.

John Dickerson, who hopscotched from political director to "Face the Nation" moderator in 2015 to "CBS This Morning" as Rose's replacement in January 2018, will become a correspondent for "60 Minutes."

Rose was dismissed following sexual misconduct allegations.