Braves play San Francisco, look to build on Soroka’s strong showing

Atlanta Braves (26-22, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (20-26, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Julio Teheran (3-4, 3.88 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Giants: Shaun Anderson (3-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Giants are 9-13 on their home turf. The San Francisco pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.48. Jeff Samardzija leads the team with a 3.69 ERA.

The Braves are 12-10 on the road. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .319. The Braves won the last meeting 4-1. Mike Soroka recorded his fifth victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and two RBIs for Atlanta. Andrew Suarez registered his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Belt leads the Giants with seven home runs and is batting .236. Pablo Sandoval is 9-for-25 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 31 RBIs and is batting .297. Freeman is 14-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .214 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Braves: 8-2, .271 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow).

Braves Injuries: Chad Sobotka: 10-day IL (abdomen), Darren O'Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).